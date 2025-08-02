TV Actress Anjali Pavan's Mother Passes Away

TV actress Anjali Pavan is going through a personal tragedy. Her mother passed away due to illness, leaving the actress heartbroken. Anjali shared the news on social media with an emotional post, expressing her pain.

She wrote, “Amma, your absence is hard to put into words. The love you gave, your smile, your words – everything now remains only in memories. Time may have taken you away from us, but our hearts will never let you go.”

In her post, she added, “Still can’t believe it... May your blessings continue to guide our lives. May your soul rest in peace.”

After seeing her post, several actors expressed their shock and sorrow, commenting “Can’t believe it,” and “Om Shanti.” Fans also tried to comfort her by saying, “Be strong, your mother will be reborn through you.”

Anjali Pavan's Second Pregnancy and Sudden Loss

Anjali, who became popular with the TV serial Mogali Rekulu, has been away from the small screen for some time. She married actor Santosh Pavan in 2017, and the couple has a daughter named Chandamama. Recently, Anjali announced her second pregnancy and even had a grand baby shower in June.

While the family was happily preparing to welcome a new baby, the sudden death of Anjali’s mother has cast a shadow of sadness over their home.

Anjali has also acted in popular serials like Radha Kalyanam, Devatha, and in films like Legend and Oka Laila Kosam.