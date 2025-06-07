Tollywood Producers, Distributors, and Exhibitors Form Internal Committee To Resolve Issues

To resolve ongoing issues in the Telugu film industry, a 30-member internal committee has been formed, including producers, distributors, and exhibitors.

Bharat Bhushan, President of the Telugu Film Chamber, will act as the Chairman of the special committee

Damodar Prasad, Secretary of the Telugu Film Chamber, will serve as the Convener

Committee Composition:

10 members from the Producer sector

10 members from the Distributor sector

10 members from the Exhibitor sector

Members from the Producer Sector:

Damodar Prasad, Dil Raju, Prasanna Kumar, C. Kalyan, Ravi Kishore, Ravishankar, Naga Vamsi, Danayya, Swapna Dutt, and Supriya.

Members from the Distributor Sector:

Bharat Bhushan, Sudhakar Reddy, M. Sudhakar, Sirish Reddy, Venkatesh Rao, Ramdas, Nagarjuna, Ceded Kumar, and Bharat Chowdary.

Members from the Exhibitor Sector:

Ram Prasad, Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang, Veera Narayana Babu, Srinivasa Rao, Anupam Reddy, Balagovindaraju, Maheshwara Reddy, Shivaprasad Rao, and Vijayendra Reddy.

The committee will work together to find solutions to the industry's pressing challenges.