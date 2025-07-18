Tollywood Comedian Fish Venkat Dies at 53 Due to Kidney Ailment

Popular Telugu Comedian Fish Venkat (53) has passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chandanagar.

He had been suffering from kidney-related health issues for some time. As Tollywood is still mourning the loss of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, the untimely demise of Fish Venkat has deepened the grief in the Telugu film industry.

Born as Mangalampalli Venkatesh, he earned the nickname "Fish Venkat" because he used to run a fish business at the Musheerabad market before entering the film industry.

Fish Venkat appeared in over 100 films, known for his roles as a comedian and character artist. His unique style and comic timing made him a familiar face to Telugu movie audiences.