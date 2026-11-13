Tinnu Anand Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged After ICU Stay

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Tinnu Anand, who recently appeared in Telugu films such as Salaar, Lucky Baskhar and Peddi, has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor reportedly sustained serious injuries a few days ago, suffering five fractured ribs. One of the fractured ribs is said to have pierced his lung, making his condition critical. He was subsequently shifted to the ICU, where he received medical treatment. Following an improvement in his health, he was discharged and sent home.

Tinnu Anand is currently recovering at his residence, with doctors advising him to take strict bed rest. He is also undergoing physiotherapy at home. However, his recovery remains challenging, as he continues to experience pain while sitting, lying down or even turning from one side to another. He is reportedly finding it difficult to get out of bed, sit up and change positions. He is also experiencing discomfort while speaking.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by Tinnu Anand remain unclear.

Meanwhile, some film producers have reportedly approached Tinnu Anand, requesting him to complete his pending dubbing assignments. However, given his current health condition, uncertainty surrounds the future of the projects he is associated with.

Tinnu Anand's real name is Virendra Raj Anand. He began his career as a filmmaker after working with legendary director Satyajit Ray for five years. He went on to establish himself as a director, earning recognition for films featuring Amitabh Bachchan, including Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Major Saab.

Tinnu Anand has also been a familiar face in Telugu cinema. In the past, he appeared in films such as Aditya 369, Ghatotkachudu and Anji. In recent years, he has featured in several notable films, including Saaho, Sita Ramam, Salaar, Lucky Baskhar and the upcoming film Peddi.

His current health condition has raised questions about his pending film commitments and when he will be able to resume work.