Tilak Varma Pays Surprise Visit to Chiranjeevi's Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu Sets!

India’s Asia Cup hero Tilak Varma, who played a fantastic knock in the final against Pakistan to seal India’s third consecutive tournament win, recently made a special visit to the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been creating immense buzz in Tollywood circles and is gearing up for a grand Sankranti 2026 release.

Tilak’s visit reportedly brought great excitement to the set, with cast and crew members welcoming the young cricketer who has quickly become one of India’s brightest emerging stars. Sources suggest that Chiranjeevi personally greeted Tilak and appreciated his calm temperament and match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final, where he played a crucial role in India’s victory over Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the film’s latest track, “Meesala Pilla,” was released earlier this week and has already started trending across platforms, being hailed as a potential chartbuster. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, which marks another collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi, promising a perfect blend of mass appeal and emotion.

Tilak Varma is set to travel to Australia soon for the upcoming five-match T20I series, where expectations are high on the left-handed batter to continue his stellar form and cement his place as an indispensable part of India’s white-ball setup. His rising popularity both on and off the field continues to make him a fan favorite nationwide.