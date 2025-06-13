Thandel Hindi TV Premiere on June 15 at 8 PM: Watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Blockbuster on Sony Max

Telugu blockbuster Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is all set to make its grand entry into Hindi television. The much-loved romantic action drama will premiere this Sunday, June 15, exclusively on Sony Max at 8 PM.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel captivated Telugu audiences with its intense storytelling, powerful performances, and memorable music. The film features Naga Chaitanya in a strikingly different role, while Sai Pallavi shines as his love interest with her trademark emotional depth. The film's songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad garnered great reception from movie and music lovers alike.

The Hindi television premiere aims to bring this gripping entertainer to a wider audience across India, especially viewers who missed the theatrical release. With its mix of high-stakes drama, romance, and patriotic fervor, Thandel is expected to strike a chord with Hindi-speaking viewers as well.

Don’t miss the Hindi TV debut of Thandel this Sunday on Sony Max.