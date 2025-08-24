Thalapathy Vijay's Madurai Rally Selfie Video Breaks Instagram Record

Thalapathy Vijay's Selfie Video at TVK's Rally: Kollywood star and political leader Thalapathy Vijay continues to script history both on the ground and online. His recently concluded public meeting in Madurai reportedly drew a record-breaking crowd of over 14 million people, setting new benchmarks for political gatherings in Tamil Nadu.

The frenzy didn’t stop there. A reel shared by Vijay on Instagram on August 22 — capturing a selfie moment with a massive sea of fans during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) second state-level conference on August 21 — has gone viral. Within 24 hours, the post clocked 10.3 million likes, becoming the most-liked Instagram post ever by a South Indian actor.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is Vijay’s follower count — just 14 million on Instagram. The post’s staggering engagement highlights the actor’s unmatched popularity and loyal fan base.

On the career front, Vijay is currently filming his much-awaited final movie, Jana Nayagan. After its release, the superstar will retire from acting and fully dedicate himself to politics, gearing up to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026 as the face of TVK.

With record-smashing rallies and unprecedented digital reach, Vijay’s transition from reel hero to real-life political leader is already turning into one of the most watched journeys in Tamil Nadu’s history.