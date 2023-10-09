Telugu Inti Samskruthi Song Surpasses 1 Million Views

Veteran Actress Prashanthi Harathi rose to fame with 'Pellam Oorelithe' and 'Indra' is back to the news.

Prashanthi's Daughter, Tanya Harathi, takes the spotlight with her trending music Video 'Telugu Inti Samskruthi' on YouTube

Tanya Harathi, the daughter of veteran actress Prashanthi Harathi, has become an internet sensation with her music video 'Telugu Inti Samskruthi,' which is currently trending on YouTube. The song has already garnered over one million views and continues to gain popularity. In case you haven't had the chance to watch it yet, here's the video for you.

The music video is presented by VS Aditya and has achieved remarkable success. The song success celebrations were held in Frisco, Texas.