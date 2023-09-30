Tasty Teja's Elimination Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 7

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has become interesting for the viewers. It has been a month since the new season went on air. The show organizers are gearing up for the fourth-week eviction.

Priyanka, Rathika, Prince Yawar, Subha Shree, Gautham and Tasty Teja were nominated for the fourth-week elimination in the Bigg Boss house.

BBT7 elimination

The buzz on social media suggests that Tasty Teja is going to get evicted from the show without any doubt. He is in the bottom position. His elimination has been confirmed since the nominations.

It is left to be seen whether the show's makers will show an exit door to Tasty Teja or not.

