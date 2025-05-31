Talented Singer Aditi Bhavaraju Set for Acting Debut with Dhandoraa

Set against the backdrop of rural Telangana, Dhandoraa is a gritty tale of love and honour which explores the harsh truths and prevailing social evils in our society. It boasts an ensemble of extremely talented cast, including Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Raadhya, and others.

Now, the supremely talented singer Aditi Bhavaraju has joined the cast, marking her debut in the world of acting. Known for her melodious voice and numerous chartbuster songs, Aditi is now ready to showcase her acting prowess as well by playing a crucial role in the movie.

Dhandoraa is currently in the production phase, having completed several key schedules in the rural heartlands of Telangana. The recently unveiled "First Beat" teaser received an overwhelmingly positive response and heightened anticipation surrounding the project. The makers will reveal more exciting updates about the film in the coming days.

Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa features music composed by Mark K Robin. Loukya Entertainments, led by the dynamic and visionary producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, has carved a niche for itself by producing acclaimed and successful films, such as “Colour Photo” and “Bedurulanka 2012”. The renowned production house is now back with this exciting project, "Dhandoraa".

Venkat R. Sakhamuri is serving as the cinematographer, while Srujana Adusumilli is working as the editor of the movie. Kranthi Priyam is handling the art direction. Rekha Boggarrapu is serving as the costume designer for the film. Edward Stevenson Pereji is the executive producer, while Kondaru Venkatesh is the Line producer.