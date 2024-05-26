Survival Comedy Entertainer 'Namo' Releasing On June 7th

The upcoming movie 'Namo' is a complete entertainer that falls under the genre of survival comedy. A.Prashanth is producing this movie under the banners of Sri Netra Creations and Arms Film Factory, with Viswanth Duddampudi and Anuroop Katari playing the lead roles. Vismaya is the female lead in this film directed Aditya Reddy Kunduru who is making his debut with this film. Meanwhile, the makers have announced to release of the movie on June 7th. The poster that was released to make the announcement captivates everyone.

The posters, teaser, and other promotional material of the movie grabbed the attention of the audience. Now, they have come up with an update on the film’s release date. The poster that shows the release date as June 7th shows the lead actors with weird expressions on their faces.

Rahul Srivatsav is the cameraman for this film and Kranthi Acharya Vadluri is the music director. Sanal Anirudhan is the editor.