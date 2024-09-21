Super Star Rajinikanth predicts Vettaiyan-The Hunter to be a blockbuster

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, who stars in the titular role of "Vettaiyan - The Hunter," expressed confidence in the film's success at its audio launch in Chennai. Set for release on October 10 during Dussehra, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by K.E. Gnanavel.

During the event, Rajinikanth conveyed his gratitude to Lyca Productions and praised the contributions of his co-stars, including Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati. He discussed the pressures that come after a hit film, noting the need for a "magical" element to achieve success. Following the success of "Jailer," he paused script reviews until Soundarya Rajinikanth introduced him to Gnanavel, whose film "Jai Bheem" had captivated him.

Rajinikanth lauded Gnanavel's unique storytelling and emphasized the importance of melding their creative styles. He shared his excitement about Amitabh Bachchan's involvement, stating that Bachchan has been a profound inspiration throughout his career. He remarked on the significance of collaborating with such a legendary actor, highlighting the younger generation’s need to appreciate Amitabh Bachchan's legacy.

Amitabh Bachchan reciprocated Rajinikanth's admiration, expressing pride in working alongside him and describing him as a remarkable human being. He conveyed his hopes for the film's success.

Director K.E. Gnanavel reflected on the unexpected opportunity that arose after "Jai Bheem" and shared how Soundarya Rajinikanth encouraged him to develop a compelling story. He expressed gratitude for the support he received from the cast and Laika Productions, which allowed him to bring together a talented team.

Music director Anirudh praised Rajinikanth's new intense character, sharing his excitement about working with him. Manju Warrier, reflecting on her journey in Tamil cinema, expressed her admiration for Rajinikanth and the collaborative spirit of the film's cast.

The head of Lyca Productions celebrated the company’s decade-long journey, commending Rajinikanth's resilience and the memorable experience of collaborating with him on this project.

Cinematographer S.R. Kadir noted the film's impressive reach, emphasizing the significance of Rajinikanth's star power combined with Gnanavel's vision. As "Vettaiyan" gears up for release, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

