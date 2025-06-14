Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral in Delhi Delayed Due to Legal Formalities

Prominent businessman and polo enthusiast Sunjay Kapur, aged 53, passed away on June 12 after suffering a fatal heart attack during a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in England. Kapur, a US citizen and the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, reportedly suffered the attack after accidentally swallowing a bee, which is believed to have triggered a fatal allergic reaction.

According to eyewitnesses, Kapur was playing in a match between his team Aureus and rival team Sujan, owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh, when he began feeling unwell. He stepped off the field shortly after experiencing discomfort, but despite immediate medical assistance, could not be revived.

Legal Formalities Delay the Funeral

Sources close to the family have confirmed that Sunjay’s funeral arrangements may face delays due to international legal formalities. Since he was a US citizen who died in the UK, the repatriation process to India for the final rites involves extended legal and diplomatic clearances.

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his current wife Priya Sachdev, confirmed to NDTV that the funeral will be held in Delhi. “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said.

Survived by Wife and Children

Sunjay Kapur is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev and their young son Azarias. He also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the business community, sports circles, and Bollywood elite, where he was known as a dynamic entrepreneur and passionate polo player.

A Tragic Coincidence: His Final Tweet

In a poignant coincidence, Kapur had expressed condolences on social media just hours before his death over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. His final tweet read:

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. # plane crash"

Sunjay Kapur's passing has left a void in India's corporate and sporting circles, with tributes pouring in from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers remembering him as a spirited individual who lived life with passion and purpose.