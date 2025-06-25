Sriram Drugs Case: Actor Alleges AIADMK Leader Trapped Him

In a shocking revelation during a court hearing, popular actor Sriram, also known as Srikanth, opened up about his deep entanglement in a drug abuse case. The actor, known for his work in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, made sensational claims about his connection with a former political leader and how it led him down a dark path.

Addressing the court, Sriram claimed that former AIADMK leader Prasad owed him Rs 10 lakh. “Whenever I approached him to repay the money, he would instead offer me cocaine,” the actor revealed. He emotionally admitted that over time, his need to recover the money faded, and he found himself increasingly dependent on the drugs Prasad was giving him. “Eventually, I became addicted and reached a point where I was begging him for drugs,” Sriram confessed.

With a trembling voice, the actor accepted his mistake, saying, “I made a huge error by falling into drug abuse. But now, I want to correct my path.” Highlighting his responsibilities as a father, Sriram pleaded for leniency from the court. “I need to be there for my son and take care of him. I request the court to kindly consider my bail,” he said.

The case has drawn significant public and media attention, shedding light on the hidden struggles faced by film personalities and the larger issue of drug abuse in the entertainment industry. The court is yet to announce its decision on the bail plea.