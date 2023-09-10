Sodara Sodarimanulara Trailer Out

'Sodara Sodarimanulara' is an emotional drama with thrilling elements written and directed by Raghupathi Reddy Gunda starring Kamal Kamaraju and Aparnadevi in lead roles.

Vijay Kumar Paindla is bank-rolling the film which is jointly produced by 9Em Entertainments and iR Movies. The film is touted to be an emotional family drama is gearing up for its release on 15th September for Vinayaka Chavithi. Makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film.

The theatrical trailer was cut in an intresting manner capturing audience's attention. The title and first look has created an impression that the film is going to be a heart touching realistic drama with relatable characters. Now, with the thrilling theatrical trailer, the prospects have been raised about the film. Makers locked the release date of the film as 15th September.

Sodara Sodarimanulara is gearing up to release in 500 theatres. Background Score is provided by Vardhan while Mohan Chary is handling the camera and Pavan Shekhar Pasupuleti is the editor.

Also Read: Alia posts photos of fun moments with hubby Ranbir, Ayan during 'Brahmastra' shoot