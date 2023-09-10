Alia posts photos of fun moments with hubby Ranbir, Ayan during 'Brahmastra' shoot

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt shared some precious behind-the-scenes moments with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and the cast of 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' as the film completed one year of its release.

The film, which stars Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, clocked one year on Saturday.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a video consisting of precious behind-the-scenes moments during the making of the film.

The clip begins with the film’s director Ayan Mukerji showing Alia how to enact a scene in which she is supposed to hug Ranbir from behind. However, while doing the scene, the actress and director burst into laughter.

It then pans to photographs featuring Ranbir and Alia's first look test, trip to Tel Aviv and prep of the movie. There is also a funny picture of Ranbir sitting, wrapped in multiple towels with ‘someone just hated the rain sequence’ written on it. There are grabs of her and Ranbir's walks as well.

Captioning it, Alia wrote: "A piece of our hearts…Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year (pleading face emoji). Love and Light always."

On Saturday, Ayan debunked rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are "in progress."

