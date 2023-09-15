sodara sodarimanulara movie review

Cast: Kamal Kamaraju, Aparna Devi, Prabhakar, Prithviraj and others

Director: Raghupathi Reddy Gunda

Music Director: Vardhan

Editor: Pawan Shekhar Pasupuleti

Cinematographer: Mohan Chari

Producer: Vijay Kumar Paindla

Sodara Sodarimanulara is produced by 9Em Entertainments and iR Movies. Kamal Kamaraju and Aparna Devi are its lead actors. The film has been released in theatres today (September 15). Its trailer showed Kamal Kamaraju as an economically backward husband who is framed in a false case. 'Kalakeya' Prabhakar appeared to be a wily cop, while Prithviraj played a rich man with an ulterior motive. How is the movie? What to expect from the film? Let's find out in this detailed review:

Plot:

A cabbie named Raju (Kamal Kamaraju) is mired in debt. He has to repay the loan he had taken to buy his cab. A shocking crime takes place when Raju ferries a customer to a resort in Hyderabad. CI Bhaskar ('Baahubali' Prabhakar) and a self-obsessed politician (Prithviraj as a Minister) are out to implicate him. How the false case shatters the peace of Raju and his doting wife Shravani (Aparna Devi) and whether Raju manages to absolve himself forms the crux of the story.

Performances:

Right from the start of his career in the mid-2000s, Kamal Kamaraju has preferred meaningful roles. He has stayed away from crass roles in the name of commerciality. Seen as Vijay Deverakonda's brother in 'Arjun Reddy', he has played more important parts (in terms of screen time) in a lot of films. In the film under review, he is nuanced. He measures up to the challenging role of a social underdog.

Aparna Devi looks the part of a housewife in distress. She doesn't make the sobbing look melodramatic. Prithviraj, who is another choosy actor, brings menace to his part. Recently seen in the web series 'Daya' (streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar), he shows ease. Prabhakar, known for playing intimidating roles, is natural as a compromised cop who does the bidding of the powerful.

Analysis:

Director Raghupathi Reddy Gunda shows sensitivity in handling the subject that doesn't pander to the lowest common denominator. He keeps the conversations and situations as realistic as possible. When it comes to portraying true-to-life situations and putting the characters in difficult circumstances, some directors get carried away. But that doesn't happen in the case of Sodara Sodarimanulara.

The twist that comes at the interval stands out for being organic. The writing department doesn't flounder in narrating such turns with care. The deeply entrenched malaise in the system and the unholy nexus between politicians and the police department have been shown well.

When the story arc doesn't do the talking, some unexpected elements deliver goods. As a result, the film stays its course despite some obvious demerits like the sluggish pace.

Merits:

The lead performances.

Production values.

The twists.

The music and cinematography.

Demerits:

An element of predictability.

Redundant scenes here and there.

Verdict: Sodara Sodarimanulara makes for a convincing watch.