Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up on Depression and Return to India

In a heartfelt and emotional revelation, actress Shilpa Shirodkar has shared the real reason behind her return to India, making it clear that her decision had nothing to do with seeking film opportunities. Speaking in a recent interview, Shilpa said, “I didn’t come back to India for movie roles. I was not in a good mental space. After losing both my parents, I was shattered and slipped into depression. I just wanted to be near my sister, Namrata. That’s the only reason I returned from New Zealand.”

The actress, who made a mark in Bollywood during the 90s, further clarified that when she returned to India in 2010, she made no efforts to re-enter the film industry. “I didn’t ask anyone for work, didn’t do any photoshoots. I had no understanding of PR stunts or the film industry’s workings at that point,” she said.

“I Couldn’t Handle Losing My Parents”

Shilpa spoke candidly about the emotional turmoil she faced after the sudden demise of her parents. “Everything was going well in New Zealand. My husband Apresh held a senior position at work, and my daughter Anoushka had settled in school with her own group of friends. But losing my parents within a short span broke me. I couldn’t handle it,” she recalled.

“I Was Crying All the Time, Life Felt Robotic”

Opening up about her mental health struggles, Shilpa said she was consumed by grief and would cry all the time. “No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t stop crying. I lost interest in everything. I turned into a robot — gained weight, had dark circles under my eyes, and stopped going out or engaging with anyone. My only daily activity was dropping and picking up my daughter from school. I barely spoke to anyone at home,” she shared.

At times, she even felt like harming herself. “I used to feel like banging my head against the wall. Life had lost all meaning,” she said.

“I Yelled at My Family… Sometimes Even Hit My Daughter”

In a deeply personal confession, Shilpa revealed how depression impacted her family life. “I started taking antidepressants after consulting a doctor. I would lash out at my husband and daughter. Sometimes, in anger, I even hit my daughter. But with my sister, I was always able to talk openly. She truly understood me, and I just wanted to be close to her.”

“My Husband Gave Up His Career for Me”

Shilpa concluded by expressing her gratitude for her husband’s support. “My husband gave up a great job in New Zealand just to support me. We moved back to India for my well-being, and I’ll always be thankful to him for that,” she said.

This emotional and honest account from Shilpa Shirodkar sheds light on her personal battles with mental health, loss, and the importance of family support — a side of her life that many fans were unaware of until now.