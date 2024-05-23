See Pics: Jr NTR Returns from Birthday Vacation, Set to Rejoin 'Devara' Sets

Legendary Tollywood star Jr NTR is back in Hyderabad after celebrating his 41st birthday on May 20th. He was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport this morning, returning from a vacation with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

The actor will soon resume shooting for his highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1.' Directed by Koratala Siva, the high-octane action drama features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Fans are already excited about the movie's first single, 'Fear Song,' composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The pan-Indian film is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 10, 2024.

In addition to 'Devara,' Jr NTR is also gearing up for a new project with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel. The filming for this untitled movie tentatively called 'NTR31' is scheduled to begin in August.

With his performances and a busy lineup of projects, Jr NTR continues to enthrall audiences and maintain his status as a star performer in the Indian film industry.