Samuthirakani, Dhanraj, brings an emotional story of a father and son

Prudhvi Polavarapu's production number 1, a bilingual film being made under the banner Slate Pencil Stories, is presented by Prabhakar Aripaka. The movie started off with a puja ceremony today. The most talented actor-director Samuthirakani is playing the lead role in this film, which is being directed by actor Dhanraj for the first time.

The pooja ceremony was held in a grand manner in Hyderabad. While actor Sivabalaji clapped the board, Solo Bathuke So Better director Subbu cranked the camera, and under the supervision of Balagam Venu, the first shot was filmed.

Sudheer, Chammak Chandra, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhu Nandan, Khayum, Bhupal, Pridvi, Rocket Raghava, and others participated in this programme.

Samuthirakani and Dhanraj are playing the roles of father and son in this movie, while Moksha, Harish Uttaman, Prudhvi, Ajay Ghosh, Pramodini, Lavanya Reddy, Chitram Sreenu, and Rocket Raghava are playing other key roles. The regular shooting of this movie will start on November 9. The director of the Vimanam film, Shiv Prasad Yanala, has penned the story for this movie.

Shashi Chitra's music director, Arun Chiluveru, is composing the music for the film, while Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor. Durga Prasad is the cameraman for this movie.