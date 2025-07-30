Samantha’s Viral Fitness Video Draws Praise From Netizens

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again proved why she is considered one of the fittest stars in the industry. Known for her dedication to both physical and mental health, the actress often shares fitness tips and motivational posts with her followers.

On July 28, Samantha took up the 90-second dead hang challenge along with her trainers Pavneet Chhabra and Paridhi Joshi. Sharing the impressive video on Instagram, she wrote,

“It’s not about how you look. Not about genetics. Not about muscle mass or flexed selfies. It’s about how strong you are when no one’s watching.”

Samantha’s 90-Second Dead Hang Challenge

In the video, Samantha is seen hanging from a pull-up bar for a solid 1 minute and 30 seconds with remarkable composure. She also added a voiceover from Canadian-American physician Peter Attia, who explained the significance of dead hangs in building grip strength and ensuring longevity.

Attia noted that men aged 40-50 should aim to dead hang for 2 minutes, while women should target 90 seconds. He further explained that grip strength is a crucial marker of overall upper-body strength and balance.

“People with the highest grip strength have a 70% lower chance of developing and dying from dementia compared to those with the lowest grip strength,” he said.

Attia also shared another benchmark: males should be able to carry 50% of their body weight in each hand for one minute, while females should aim for three-quarters of their body weight for the same duration.

Why Grip Strength Matters

According to Attia, grip strength is more than just the ability to hold onto objects.

“Grip strength is a proxy for total body strength and muscle mass. You can’t just buy a grip strengthener and use it at your desk all day. Building real grip strength requires lifting and carrying heavy objects,” he emphasized.

Fans Shower Samantha With Praise

Samantha’s dead hang challenge left the internet in awe. Actor Gulshan Devaiah playfully commented, “Looked like you could’ve gone longer.”

A fan wrote, “Have you been taking naps like this??? Tell the truth,” while another user gushed, “Wow, this is crazy. Sam didn't even look like she was doing anything. She looked so at peace as if she was just standing.”

One more comment summed up the general sentiment:

“This is insane strength, Sam! You inspire us endlessly.”

With her calm demeanor and incredible strength, Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again set major fitness goals for her followers.