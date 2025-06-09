Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Holidaying in Abu Dhabi, Celebrating Subham Success?

Actress-turned-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her debut production Subham. The film has been backed by Raj Nidimoru - rumoured to be Sam's boyfriend. Samantha recently posted pictures from her holiday in Abu Dhabi, and fans are convinced she’s vacationing with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru — celebrating Subham's success.

The photos quickly went viral. In one close-up shot, Samantha is seen wearing black sunglasses, and social media users claim they spotted Raj’s reflection in the lenses. Although he wasn’t tagged, many believe he was the one taking the photo.

Another picture shows Samantha at a shooting range with a man whose face isn’t visible. Still, fans are guessing it’s Raj based on the context and body language.

Samantha captioned her post, “Reaching for the stars 🌟.” While the photos looked casual and fun, eagle-eyed followers were quick to connect the dots and stir up speculation.

Rumours of Samantha and Raj being in a relationship have been circulating for a while now. A few weeks ago, when an old picture of the two went viral, Raj’s wife Shhyamali De shared a cryptic social media post, adding more fuel to the gossip.

Despite the buzz, neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied their relationship publicly.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have worked together on several projects, including The Family Man 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are currently collaborating on Netflix’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.