Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Reunion Buzz Sets Social Media on Fire

Once hailed as the most beloved couple of Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya captured the hearts of millions with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Their love story, which began with the 2010 romantic classic Ye Maya Chesave, turned real and eventually led to marriage. But after their final film together, Majili (2019), the couple parted ways, announcing the end of their decade-long relationship. Since their separation, the two have not appeared together publicly.

Now, the buzz around their possible reunion is taking over the internet once again — not personally, but through the silver screen.

The makers of Ye Maya Chesave, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, have officially announced the film’s re-release on July 18, 2025, marking 15 years since its original release. The romantic drama, which served as Samantha’s debut and Naga Chaitanya’s second film, became a cultural phenomenon and a major box office success. The film not only gave Tollywood one of its most iconic love stories but also sparked a real-life romance between the lead actors.

The re-release of Ye Maya Chesave comes amidst a wave of nostalgia-driven re-releases in Telugu cinema. With recent re-releases drawing huge crowds, producers are now investing in dedicated promotions to rekindle the magic of classics. Fans are already speculating whether this occasion might bring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya together on the same platform after years of separation.

While there's no official word on their joint appearance, the possibility of the former couple sharing the stage again has certainly stirred excitement among fans.