Salaar Trailer Release Expected Date

Rebel Star Prabhas Salaar has been in the news since its inception. Prabhas fans have been asking the makers to unleash something from the film or share updates. We have learnt from our sources that the makers are not going to release anything except the trailer of the film.

Salaar's trailer is expected to be out in the second week of September. Prabhas will be flying tomorrow to Bengaluru to complete some pending work.

The film doesn't have many songs except one main song and the rest will be montage songs. The makers are yet to announce the trailer release date of Salaar.

Also Read: Is Kushi A Remake Of Sakhi?