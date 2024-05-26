Salaar Makers Quash Rumours in Style

The makers of the blockbuster film "Salaar" delighted fans by dismissing rumours about a halt in production for the sequel. Recently, misinformation spread online about differences between star Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, suggesting the shooting for "Salaar: Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam" might be cancelled.

Responding directly, the makers shared a photo on social media showing Prabhas and Prashanth laughing together. The caption read, "They can't stop laughing," hinting the project is still on and proving the rumours untrue.

The first part, "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire," created waves across India for its gripping storyline and the pairing of Prabhas with Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fan expectations are high for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next grace the big screens with "Kalki 2898 AD" on June 27th. This highly anticipated sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani. It is the most expensive Indian film yet.