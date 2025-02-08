Sahu Garapati: 'Laila' Will Entertain Audiences, Praises Vishwak Sen for Taking on a Daring Role

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen’s unique romantic action entertainer, “Laila,” is creating a strong buzz with exciting promotional content. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film stars Akanksha Sharma as the heroine. The songs have become chartbusters, and the recently released trailer received a tremendous response. “Laila” is set to hit the big screens on February 14. On this occasion, producer Sahu Garapati shared insights about the film at a media interaction.

What attracted you to produce “Laila”?

Mainly the comedy. Plus, I was impressed that a hero agreed to take on such a role. We approached other actors before, but playing a lady character isn’t easy. When Vishwak said he’d do it, I got interested and decided to move forward.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a story like this. We believed it would be good and went ahead. Vishwak is an enthusiastic actor. As soon as he heard the story, he said, "This is a character I need to do." It’s got a love story and fun entertainment.

How are the characters of Laila and Sonu balanced?

The first half revolves around Sonu. His love story is featured in the first half. Due to unforeseen reasons, he disguises himself as Laila to prove his innocence. The reason behind this is very emotional.

Vishwak’s look as Laila received a tremendous response. Everyone says the look fits him perfectly. Personally, I’d give more credit to Laila.

From the trailer, it seems like adult comedy. Isn’t that more popular in Bollywood?

Adult comedy is everywhere. Just open Twitter, and that’s all you see. Compared to that, this is much less. The hero playing a lady character and using some dialects that not everyone might understand led to an “A” certificate, but there’s no actual adult comedy in the film. It’s just regular conversations.

It seems like you’re targeting a youth audience?

Yes, we targeted the youth, but families can enjoy it too. It’s a film made to make people laugh, and we believe we succeeded in that.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is attending the event tomorrow. Has he seen the trailer?

Yes, he has. He appreciated Vishwak for trying something new. He really liked the trailer. We’re lucky to have him support us.

When are you starting the film with Chiranjeevi?

We’ll start around May or June. We’re aiming for a Sankranti release next year. It’ll be a perfect commercial film in Anil Ravipudi’s style, with Chiranjeevi’s role reminiscent of his vintage performances.

Tell us about director Ram Narayan.

He perfectly captured Vishwak’s essence in this film. The movie turned out wonderfully. The title “Laila” was something he had in mind since scripting. He presented it exactly as he envisioned.

What about the other characters in the film?

Abhimanyu Singh’s character runs throughout the film. We’ve seen him as a villain before, but here his role is entirely entertaining. It will be a fresh experience for the audience.

What’s the emotional aspect of “Laila”?

“Laila” is a complete entertainer set against a Hyderabad backdrop. It also has a touching mother-son emotion. Overall, it’s a fun ride designed to make the audience laugh for two hours straight.

What advice would you give to aspiring producers?

Honestly, the market is a bit challenging right now. If you stick to the planned budget, it’s manageable. But if it goes over, it’s tough for anyone.

How involved are you in the story process?

We proceed only after liking the story. Changes keep happening throughout the process. If I feel something, I suggest it. I stay involved in everything until the final edit is locked.

What about the film with Bellamkonda?

Seventy percent of the shooting is complete. It’s a horror thriller and will release in June. Apart from this, we have a few more movies lined up. We’re working on the scripts.