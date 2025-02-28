Intro

Sabdham, directed by Arivazhagan, sets out to deliver a gripping supernatural thriller. With Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead as a paranormal investigator, the film builds on an eerie premise centered around mysterious deaths at a reputed medical college. While the initial setup piques interest, the film ultimately stumbles, falling into predictable genre tropes and a convoluted second half.

Story & Execution

Holy Angels Medical College, a prestigious institution, finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons—multiple unexplained suicides. Rumors swirl among students, hinting at paranormal activity, forcing the administration to bring in Mr. Vyoma (Aadhi Pinisetty), a seasoned investigator of the supernatural. As he delves into the mystery, he unearths dark secrets buried within the institution. But does the film keep the audience hooked till the end? Not entirely.

The movie starts strong with an atmospheric opening. The sense of intrigue is well-crafted in the first half, maintaining a steady balance between suspense, eerie moments, and a gradual buildup. However, the film soon falters as it begins to rely on formulaic twists and lazy storytelling to connect the dots. The revelations feel contrived rather than organically unfolding, and the screenplay struggles to keep the momentum going.

The flashback sequence, a crucial element in any mystery thriller, ends up being a letdown. It follows a familiar path, making the climax predictable rather than shocking. Worse still, a new character is introduced at the last moment—always a red flag in thrillers, as it often signals a lack of strong writing.

Performances

Aadhi Pinisetty delivers a solid performance, maintaining restraint while exuding intensity. He is in his element as Vyoma, but the script doesn’t challenge him enough. His character lacks depth, which limits his performance to just going through the motions rather than truly standing out.

Lakshmi Menon plays a crucial role, and while she gets a fair amount of screen time, her character feels underdeveloped. Her interactions with Aadhi are effective, but her arc doesn’t add much weight to the story.

Among the supporting cast, Redin Kingsley provides comic relief, but his humor often feels misplaced in a film that should rely more on atmospheric dread. Simran and Laila, playing senior faculty members, have limited screen presence. Simran does a decent job, but Laila’s performance feels underwhelming. MS Bhaskar is completely wasted, and Rajiv Menon barely registers.

Technical Aspects

Thaman’s background score does some heavy lifting, enhancing the tension in key sequences. However, the film lacks a signature theme that could have elevated the overall mood. The cinematography is slick, with well-lit frames that add to the film’s polished look, and the editing keeps things crisp.

That said, the visual effects are surprisingly subpar. For a film that leans into supernatural horror, the CGI elements appear outdated and take away from the immersion. Additionally, some crucial sequences lack the finesse required to make them truly effective.

Positives

✔ Engaging first half with a strong setup

✔ Solid sound design and mixing

✔ Aadhi Pinisetty’s composed performance

Negatives

✖ Weak second half with forced twists

✖ Predictable climax and generic flashback

✖ Wasted supporting cast

✖ Unconvincing visual effects

Final Verdict

Sabdham begins with promise, offering an intriguing premise and a well-crafted first half. However, it loses steam as the plot unravels, resorting to clichés and convenient storytelling. While Aadhi Pinisetty holds the film together, the weak second half and predictable climax prevent it from being a standout thriller. It’s a passable watch for genre enthusiasts but fails to leave a lasting impact.

Rating: 2.25/5