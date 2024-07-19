'Saara Saara' from 'Average Student Nani' Out

The trend has changed in Tollywood. Movies are coming according to the audience's taste. Even films of big heroes are rejected by the audience if the content isn’t appealing. However, if the content is good, even small-time movies are doing wonders. That's why Tollywood makers are focusing on new stories and innovative concepts. Under these circumstances, directors are becoming heroes... heroes are becoming directors and writers.

Pawan Kumar Kothuri attained success as a director with his debut movie Merise Merise. Now, this director is testing his luck as a hero. Pawan Kumar is coming up with the film 'Average Student Nani' where he will be seen as a lead actor, besides wielding the megaphone and also pooling resources as a producer. The film is made under the banner of Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The concept poster, motion poster, and the first look poster from this film have already created curiosity. Freshly, the makers came up with a cool update. In keeping with the cool weather outside, a breezy romantic melody was released. Shivakrishna Chary Erroju penned lyrics for this song called Saara Saara. Padmalatha and Anudeep Dev lent vocals. Karthik B Kodakandla scored a very melodious and soothing number that connects instantly.

The shooting of this film was wrapped up and is getting ready for release. Sneha Malviya, Sahiba Bhasin, and Viviya Santh are the heroines in this movie, while Sajeesh Rajendran handled the cinematography and Karthik B Kodakandla composed the music. Uddhav SB is the editor of this film.