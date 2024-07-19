Ormax says Arvind Krishna’s SIT is among Most-Watched Telugu Films

The Investigative Murder Mystery SIT (Special Investigation Team) starring the very talented Arvind Krishna in a multi-shaded role released directly on ZEE5 and won critical accolades. The movie which is still trending after 10 weeks on the platform has now achieved another great milestone.

SIT is among the top in the list of Most-Liked and Most-Watched Telugu Films/Shows across the country, according to Ormax ratings. Despite Heavy competition, the gripping saga has got a place with an estimated viewership of 2.8 million.

Arvind Krishna is being appreciated for his remarkable performance as the head of the Special Investigation Team. His character is very challenging, it has grey shades. The actor is thrilled with the response, signed some interesting projects and his next is the much anticipated superhero film “A Masterpiece