Rashmika on Flexible Work Hours Debate After Deepika - Sandeep Controversy

Rashmika Mandanna has weighed in on the growing conversation around flexible working hours for female actors, a topic that has gained attention after reports of a fallout between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the film Spirit.

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, Rashmika shared her thoughts, saying that work schedules should be discussed and decided within each team. “Everyone’s talking about flexible hours now, but I believe it should be a team decision based on what works best for them. It’s a personal choice,” she said.

Speaking from her own experience, Rashmika acknowledged how demanding film shoots can be. “Some shoots are supposed to be 9 am to 9 pm, but they go on through the night — sometimes you end up working 36 hours straight. There are even worse situations where actors don’t get to go home for 2-3 days,” she added.

What Sparked the Discussion?

The topic gained momentum after reports surfaced that Deepika Padukone had opted out of Spirit due to scheduling issues. She was initially cast opposite Prabhas in the action-packed film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga — a major collaboration that would have brought her together with the Animal filmmaker and reunited her with her Kalki 2898 AD co-star.

Sources suggest that Deepika had requested fixed working hours in her contract, likely influenced by her new role as a mother. However, the film’s intense shoot schedule reportedly didn’t align with those terms. The director’s team is said to have felt that her conditions would be difficult to accommodate, which ultimately led to her exit from the project.

After Deepika stepped away, the role was given to Triptii Dimri — who previously worked with Vanga in Animal, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

For context, Rashmika played Gitanjali, Ranbir’s wife in Animal — a role that earned her significant praise. Her recent comments shed light on the need for healthier conversations in the industry about balancing actor well-being with production demands, especially as the industry continues to evolve.