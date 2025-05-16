Ramya Kancharla of Alekhya Chitti Pickles Set for Tollywood Debut? Video Goes Viral

The Alekhya Chitti Pickles sisters are in the news again. Although their pickle venture is said to have closed down, their popularity is becoming more resilient, thanks to a viral video of their eccentric exchange with a customer. The clip went viral, leading to innumerable memes, reels, and online chatter on platforms.

Once again, the limelight is on them, particularly after Ramya, part of the sister duo, unexpectedly attended a glitzy Tollywood event. She was spotted at the teaser launch of Vachinavadu Gautam, an upcoming movie featuring Ashwin Babu. To make things more interesting, Ramya posted photographs from the event in which she sat alongside none other than the popular music director Thaman.

Her unplanned foray into the world of cinema events has triggered a chain of speculations. Social media users are asking whether Ramya has been successful in breaking out of pickle-selling celebrity status to land a role in a Telugu movie. Questions like "Did she get a movie role?" and "Is she now officially famous?" have stormed the comments.

While there's no official confirmation on her acting debut, Ramya’s presence at the event has certainly reignited curiosity around the Alekhya Chitti Pickles brand. Whether it was just a guest appearance or a stepping stone into films, only Ramya can clear the air.

At the same time, this is not the first occasion when the sisters have been associated with the entertainment industry. Earlier, there were rumours on social media that one of them would feature on Bigg Boss soon. It seems a majority think Ramya has a stronger chance, considering her increasing popularity online, fashion-oriented content, and viral Instagram reels.

The sisters even posted a video pertaining to their business on Disney+ Hotstar and recreated a scene from Prabhas's Chatrapathi, gaining more traction. Fueling the rumour mill, Bigg Boss fame Adi Reddy also spoke on his YouTube channel recently, speculating that one of the sisters could soon debut in a reality show.

From popular reels to the Tollywood stage, the Alekhya Chitti Pickles sisters are obviously not yet finished. Whether on the big screen or the smaller screen, fans eagerly await what unexpected turn comes next in their journey.