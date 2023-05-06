Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan is reportedly planning to make an investment into the field of cricket. Reports suggest the Telugu actor may buy a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad team is representing the Telugu states in the IPL tournament. The franchise is owned by Kavya Maran who belongs to Tamil Nadu. As there’s no representation from Andhra Pradesh, the speculative reports suggest that the RRR actor will soon buy an IPL team. The name of the IPL team will be Vizag Warriors and it will represent Andhra Pradesh in the league matches.

The chances of getting a new team in the current IPL franchise set up are dim. With the addition of two new teams, the number of IPL teams rose to 10. The Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants team were added recently.

Ram Charan, who is currently busy with his upcoming Game Changer project, may also consider buying a team in Andhra Premier League (APL). The APL was started two years ago to promote the young talents in the state. It is also being reported that the actor is holding talks with the owners of Vizag Warriors in the APL. The Vizag Warriors team is owned by Srini Babu and Narendra Ram.

