Ram Charan Buchi Babu's Movie Exclusive Details - Check Here!

Ram Charan Spills the Beans on His Next Film!

Global superstar Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film, Game Changer, slated for release this December. But that's not all—he's already teasing his next project with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana!

In a Rapid Fire session at the Hero Metro event, Ram Charan shared exciting insights into his life and career. When asked to choose between thrillers and comedies, he revealed his desire to explore the comedy genre, having never done a comedy film before. And here's the icing on the cake: he hinted that his next film with Buchi Babu Sana will indeed have a comedy flavor!

"I'm eager to try my hand at comedy, and you can expect something exciting from me soon. My next film with Buchi Babu will be comedy-oriented," Ram Charan confirmed