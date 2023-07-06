Raju Gari Kodi Pulao Release Date Locked!

Director Shiva Kona's Raju Gari Kodi Pulao is gearing up for a theatrical release. Raju Gari Kodi Pulao trailer is expected to be out soon in a couple of days from now.

The film will be released in theatres on July 29, 2023. The film headlined by television actor Prabhakar. Raju Gari Kodi Pula is produced by Anil Moduga, Shiva Kona under the banners AMF, Kona Cinema .

Neha Deshpande, Kunal Kaushik, Prachi Thaker, Ramya Dinesh, and Abhilash Bandar will appear in prominent roles. Here's the teaser of Raju Gari Kodi Pulao