Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city, 3 dead

Kiev, July 6 (IANS) At least three people were killed and eight others injured on Thursday after a Russian missile directly struck a residential building in Ukraine's Lviv city, officials confirmed.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said a rescue operation is currently underway to find if more people were trapped under the debris, reports CNN.

"We are currently working through the rubble. Of course, there are wounded and dead. This is how the Russian world came to Lviv," Kozytskyi said.

"Look at the result of the Russian world. It was a direct hit on a residential building."

In a video posted to Telegram, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said more people could be under the rubble.

"Many rooms, apartments have been damaged, windows in many buildings have been blown out, and many cars have been damaged," he said, standing at the scene of the attack.

"Currently, public utilities and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the site. There may be more people under the rubble.

"As you can see, the situation is extremely difficult. There is serious damage to the buildings," CNN quoted the Mayor as saying.

Condemning the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "there will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one".

For months now, Russia has been carrying out deadly missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, often hitting civilian targets and causing widespread blackouts.

Last week, 13 people were killed, including children, when a restaurant and shopping centre were struck in Kramatorsk.

