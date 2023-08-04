Raju Gari Kodi Pulao Movie Review

Starring: ETV Prabhakar, Shiva Kona, Kunal Kaushal, Neha Deshpandey, Prachi Thaker, Abhilash Bandari, Ramya Dinesh, etc.

Banner: AMF, Kona Cinema

Producers: Anil Moduga, Shiva Kona

Director: Shiva Kona

Music: Pravin Mani - Sashank Tirupathi

Cinematography: Pavan Guntuku

Editors: Basava, Shiva Kona

Sound Design: G. Purushottam Raju

VFX: Vishnu Poluju

Sound Mixing: A Raj Kumar

Writing Collaboration, Executive Producer: Ravi Sandrana

Release: 04-08-2023

RajuGari KodiPulao has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Shiva Kona. The film is jointly produced by Anil Moduga and Shiva Kona. ETV Prabhakar, Neha Desh Pandey, Kunal Kaushal, Prachi Thaker, Ramya Desh Pandey, Abhilash Bandari, and others are part of the film. Here's the review of the film.

Plot: A group of friends who go on a reunion trip to the forest area. Their friends get killed under suspicious circumstances, except the ones who organized the trip. What will happen in the forest? Why do they kill their friends? What is the mystery behind the mysterious death is all about Raju Gari Koda Pulao.

Performances: The performances are awesome. Prabhakar who is the Raju of Pulao does a good job. Kunal Kaushal, Neha Desh Pandey, and Prachi Kether did their part pretty well in the film. Shiva Kona, who has helmed the project, played the lead role in a measured way. He balanced well as an actor and director.

Analysis: Raju Gadi Kodi Pualo deals with extramarital affairs and how such affairs impact the members of a family. The screenplay and narration were a bit okay; they felt somewhat sluggish. The real gist of the film is revealed in the second half. How a female character decides to kill someone and the trauma she goes through is very good. The second half could have been a bit better instead of stretching the story. Production values are rich in the film, thanks to producers Anil Moduga and Shiva.

Verdict: Raju Gari Kodi Pulao is a decent entertainer. It is one time watch film.