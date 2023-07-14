Rajmpet Ranini Lyrical Song from NathoNenu Out

Director Shanthi Kumar's Natho Nenu features Saikumar, Aditya Om, Aishwarya,Rajeev Kanakala, Sreenivasasayee and Deepali Rajput in the lead roles. The makers of the movie have unleashed a new song from Natho Nenu. Sekhar Master has launched the song, he also appreciated the team for their efforts towards the film.

The song is titled Rajampet Ranini. The song was sung by Geeta and the lyrics were given by Shanti Swaroop.

The film is produced by Pashanth Tangutur, he also further added that the film will be releasing in theatres on 21st July 2023. Here's the song for you. Take a look at it: