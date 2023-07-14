National security strategy must evolve in line with changes in geo-political order: CDS Chauhan

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) International geo-politics is in flux and national strategy should aim to absorb the changes in such a way that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

Inaugurating the DRDO Directors’ Conclave, an annual event, he also stressed the need to perform, reform, transform, inform, and conform to meet the emerging challenges.

Referring to the “Technology Requirements emerging from Theaterisation”, he said that superiority in technology and tactics is the need of the hour and the Indian armed forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements.

Highlighting the principles of jointness, integration, and theaterisation, General Chauhan said in the national security realm, the concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change that is on the anvil.

“It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-independence. The start on this journey depends on the right steps being taken first towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves creation of tri-service theatre specific structures for effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict,” he said.

The CDS also released the DRDO’s second list of systems and subsystems for industry to design, develop and manufacture. This second list is in continuation to the list of 108 items released earlier.

He also released the “DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination”, which outlines the mechanism for production coordination and resolution of issues associated with production of DRDO developed military equipment systems. The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to production of these systems by involving designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies and other stakeholders.

The initiative will further pave the way for the Indian defence industry to develop defence technologies/systems towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The CDS underlined that integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a multiplier effect as it combines the unique capabilities of the services through integrated processes and structures to increase the war fighting capability.

Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat highlighted the changes occurring in the nature of warfare and the criticality involved in them.

He stressed on the need to reform and transform the perspectives in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Aatmanirbharta and Make in India.

The two-day conclave is organised as follow up to the various Chintan Shivir meetings and review of their outcome by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is being attended by top officials of DRDO including Directors General of various technology as well as corporate clusters, directors of DRDO laboratories, directors of DRDO headquarters and Integrated Financial Advisors (IFAs).

It will include deliberations on various issues in line with the theme “Redefining Role of DRDO in the Wake of New Government Policies and Emerging Scenarios” through six technical sessions each followed by a panel discussion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.