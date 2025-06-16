The Raja Saab Teaser: Prabhas Rocks in Horror Fantasy Entertainer

Jun 16, 2025, 12:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

The long wait is over. The most awaited The Raja Saab teaser has been out finally. It is a perfect blend of horror fantasy and mass drama with all the necessary ingredients. Prabhas shines in his vintage style. He enticed fans with his wacky humour. Directed by Maruthi, the Raja Saab teaser ticks all the right boxes.

Raja Saab is slated for worldwide theatrical release on December 5.


