Raja Saab Releasing on Dec 5, Teaser Drops on June 16: Prabhas Fans Super Excited

The wait is over. After a lot of dilly dallying, finally the makers of Prabhas most-anticipated film, The Raja Saab, has announced its theatrical release date. The horror-comedy film laced with high-end visual effects is hitting the big screens on December 5, 2025.

The teaser of The Raja Saab is going to drop on June 16. An official announcement along with the new poster has been dropped by the film's makers.

This is going to end the ordeal of Prabhas fans who have been waiting for the update with the bated breath.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raaja Saab also stars Malavika Mohan.