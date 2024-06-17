'Raa Raja' Teaser generates buzz

'Raa Raja', a film by B Sivaprasad, is produced by Shree Padmini Cinemas. Starring Sugi Vijay and Mounika Maguluri in the lead roles, its Teaser is out.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser is spot-on. It cleverly builds suspense without revealing any characters or dialogue. Premium has been placed on horror and suspense, complete with an excellent score.

Actor Allari Naresh did the honours by unveiling the Teaser. He said that the film, narration-wise, looks intriguing. "What excites me the most is that the teaser doesn't show the faces of any of the 24 characters. When I asked the director about this, he assured me that the audience would remain engaged throughout. It's fascinating to see how they made a film without showing faces, even with the use of AI technology," Naresh added.

Shekhar Chandra is composing the music for the film, while Rahul Srivatsav is the Director of Photography. Uppa Maruthi is the editor, and Ramanjaneyulu is the art director. The action choreography is by Nandhu Master.