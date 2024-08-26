QG' Quotation Gang Movie Release Date Out!

The movie 'QG Gang War' features a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, Sunny Leone, and Sara Arjun. Producer Venugopal has secured the worldwide Telugu release rights for this film under the banner of Rushikeshwar Films. The film is presented by NTR Srinu, and its grand trailer launch event took place today. The event was graced by chief guests T. Prasanna Kumar, Damodar Prasad, and Shivanagu, along with producer Venugopal and NTR Srinu. During the event, Prasanna Kumar and Damodar Prasad launched the Big Ticket. The movie is slated for a Pan India release in five languages on the 30th of this month.

On this occasion, Producer Venugopal expressed his gratitude, saying: "Special thanks to Prasanna Kumar, Damodar Prasad, and Shivanagu for their support by attending this event. 'QG Gang War' is a mass masala commercial entertainer, and I believe that the audience will love it."