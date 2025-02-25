Producer, Entrepreneur Kedar Passes Away in Dubai due to Ill Health

Kedar Selagamsetty, Tollywood movie producer and entreprenuer, passed away in Dubai. He had been unwell for some time and reportedly breathed his last this afternoon. Kedar was close to Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Nikhil Siddhartha and several other Tollywood heroes. He produced Anand Deverakonda's Gam Gam Ganesha.

Kedar had announced a film with Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar, but the film hasn't seen the light of the day. The movie was reportedly shelved. Kedar also had good political connections. He was the co-founder of Jubilee 800 pub in Jubilee Hills Road No 45. Reportedly, Kedar had connections with former minister and BRS working president KTR as well.

Kedar had been residing in Dubai for a while. He is survived by his daughter.