Priyanka Arul Mohan First Look as Kanmani from Pawan Kalyan's OG Revealed

The much-anticipated first look of Priyanka Arul Mohan from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action spectacle OG. Introducing her as Kanmani, the poster offers a refreshing contrast to the film’s gritty, high-octane world—capturing grace, quiet strength, and resilience in a single frame. A second poster highlights her softer, homely side, adding emotional depth to her character.

The makers describe Kanmani as “the calm every storm needs,” promising her presence will bring balance and heart to Sujeeth’s explosive narrative. Paired opposite Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka is set to infuse the story with warmth and charm amid the chaos.

Following the thunderous response to OG’s first song, the team is gearing up to drop the second single, with a promo expected soon.

Boasting a stellar cast including Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, OG is touted as one of 2025’s biggest cinematic events. With music by S. Thaman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing by Navin Nooli, the film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Directed by Sujeeth, OG is set for a worldwide release on September 25, 2025.