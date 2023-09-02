Prema Desapu Yuvarani Movie Review

Cast:

Mehaboob Basha, Harikrishna, Yogi Kadri, Raghul, Suneeth, Manohar, Pavan Mutyala, Raja Reddy, Sandeep, Sravanti, Band Sai, Bakka Sai, Pratyush, Gopinayudu.

Technical Crew:

Cinematography: Shivakumar Devarakonda

Music: Ajay Patnayak

Editor: M.R. Varma

Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam, Sai Sunil Nimmal, Bhanu-Krishna

Sound Mix: Jayanthan Surash

Choreography: Kapil, Shreevir

Publicity Designer: KSR Studios

Post Productions: Sarathi Studios

Producers: Anand Vemuri, Hariprasad Sihach

Written and Directed by: Sai Sunil Nimmal

Produced by AGEE Creations. Presented by S2M2 Entertainment.

Prema Desapu Yuvarani, directed by Sai Sunil Nimmala and produced by Anand Vemuri and Hariprasad Sihach, stars Pawan Kalyan's die-hard fan Sai Sunil Nimmal in the lead. The film arrived at theatres on Power Star's birthday today (September 2). Let's see how this film fares in our assessment:

Plot:

In Amalapuram, a rowdy named Veerayya terrorizes the commoners by resorting to robberies and murders. He becomes a nightmare to many families. Cherry (played by Yamin Raaz) is a youngster who takes a liking to Shravani (Priyanka Rewri) in his neighborhood. Cherry falls in love with Shravani at first sight. Cherry has failed in seven subjects in his B.Tech and spends his time with friends without any goals and responsibilities. After he falls for Shravani, a profound change happens in him.

Despite appearing tough on the outside, Shravani decides to help Cherry by tutoring him in academics and enabling him to pass his exams. This transformation sparks love between them.

Shravani's family, hailing from Raavulapalem, arrives in Amalapuram. This is when Cherry decides to marry Shravani. He even prepares for IAS exams to impress her family and also wants to become the District Collector. But why is Shravani keeping herself at a distance from Cherry? Does the Collector really want to marry her? Does Shravani have any secrets? What is the role of Ravi, a lecturer, in all this? Answers to these questions form the core of the film's intriguing plot.

Analysis:

Prema Desapu Yuvarani delivers a fascinating triangular love story with emotional bonding, dialogues, songs, fights, and a variety of emotions. Yamin Raaz gives a commendable performance across all shades, proving to be versatile. Priyanka Rewri, in the role of Shravani, shines brightly and impresses the audience with her extraordinary performance.

Virat Kartik, who plays the role of Ravi, impresses as a lecturer and also as a person going through personal struggles. The chemistry between the lead pair is beautifully portrayed. Sandeep, in his antagonist role, adds a lot of intensity to the film with his menacing performance.

The supporting cast, including Mehaboob Basha, also contributes effectively to engage the audience. Harikrishna, Suneeth, Manohar, and others in the roles of Cherry's family members perform well. The technical team behind the camera, music, and editing has done a commendable job of making the love story emotionally captivating.

The film's twist involving the mysterious murders is handled well, keeping the audience intrigued throughout. The movie successfully mixes elements of different genres and provides an engaging narrative.

Technical Aspects:

The film creatively blends a different triangular love story with emotionally charged scenes that will appeal to audiences. The various twists and turns in the plot keep the viewers engaged. The music and background score by Ajay Patnayak elevate the emotional quotient of the film.

Verdict:

Prema Desapu Yuvarani deserves your attention for its excellent love story and engaging performances. It is a mix of emotions, drama, and suspense. This is a worthwhile effort in the thriller and romantic genre. Don't miss this unique and entertaining film.

Rating:2.5/5