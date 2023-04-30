CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II registered a worldwide Rs 100 crore box office collection, the makers revealed on Sunday.

The second part of the Ponniyin Selvan ( The Son of Ponni) is based on the epic novel written by Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955, and hit the screens on Friday (April 28) in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page. "Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully," the banner said in the tweet.

The makers also released an exclusive video of Veera Raja Veera after the release of the movie showing the coronation of the Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan II" stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

Considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the period action epic chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.

