Peda Kapu-1 Huge Disaster More Than Brahmostavam

Director Srikanth Addala's recent outing Peddha Kapu is barely surviving at the box office. The film has been facing rejection since its release. According to the reports, Peddha Kapu hasn't performed well at the box office.

Peddha Kapu hasn't recovered even one person of its cost. It has become a total loss venture for buyers. Its worldwide rights were sold for Rs 12.5 cr. The film was able to collect less than Rs 30 lakhs on its first day.

It shocked the trade and buyers. Peddha Kapu turned out to be a bigger flop than Brahmotsavam.

The film was produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy. Virat Karrna, Anasuya, Rajeev Kanakala, and Tanikella Bharani among others are seen in key roles.