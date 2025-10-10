Inside Pankaj Tripathi’s Holiday Home on Mumbai’s Madh Island

They say, if you want a fairytale, you must create one yourself — and that’s exactly what National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi did when he built his serene village-style home, Roop Katha, in Mumbai. Seeking a peaceful escape from the city’s chaos, the actor found his little slice of paradise on Madh Island, where his charming holiday home now stands as a reflection of his simplicity and love for nature.

A Village in the Heart of Mumbai

Known for his powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi leads a life grounded in simplicity. Back in 2023, he offered fans a virtual tour of Roop Katha, and it instantly captured hearts with its rustic charm and tranquil vibe.

The Grand Entrance

The entrance of Pankaj Tripathi’s home welcomes visitors with a regal touch — majestic pillars, open lawns, and an all-white color scheme that exudes grace and elegance. The blend of traditional and modern design creates a perfect balance of luxury and simplicity.

Interiors that Speak of Art and Warmth

Inside, Roop Katha feels like a work of art. The actor proudly showcased two unique artifacts — a one-horned rhino and a tusker statue, gifted by the Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park. Another highlight is the rosewood dining table, handcrafted by artisans from Mysore. Large windows flood the space with natural light, adding warmth and serenity to every corner.

A Kitchen Rooted in Earthy Traditions

Pankaj Tripathi’s kitchen is both functional and nostalgic. It features a large window that opens to the garden — a clever design that allows him to serve freshly made pakodas straight to the outdoors. The kitchen also houses earthen pots for naturally cool drinking water and a mud stove, a nod to his love for authentic traditional cooking methods.

The Lush Green Outdoors

Step outside, and the actor’s love for nature truly comes alive. The garden at Roop Katha is filled with lush greenery, tall trees, and seasonal fruits like mango and kathal (jackfruit). It’s not just a retreat but a living, breathing space — one where Pankaj enjoys bird-watching, growing his own produce, or playing a casual game of football with family and friends.

A Fairytale Come True

For Pankaj Tripathi, Roop Katha is more than a house — it’s a symbol of peace, simplicity, and contentment. In the midst of Mumbai’s hustle, the actor has built not just a home but a dream — one that beautifully blends nature, nostalgia, and comfort.