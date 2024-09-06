Nithiin and Wife Shalini Blessed with Baby Boy

Tollywood actor Nithiin and his wife have been blessed with a baby boy. Both the mother and new-born baby are hale and healthy.

Nithiin and Shalini have been in relationship before their wedding. On July 26, 2020, Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukuri tied the knot in a traditional ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

The couple had an intimate wedding during the Covid - 19 lockdown.