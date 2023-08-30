Nishabdhamaaye Song From Prema Deshapu Yuvarani Out

Director Sai Sunil Nimmal's Premedeshpu Yuvarani is gearing up for the release. The film is produced by Anand Vemuri and Hariprasad CH under the banner of AGE Creations and S2H2 Entertainments. The makers have unleashed a new song from the film.

On this occasion, the director said, "This is an emotionally bonding subject. We made it as a feel-good love story. Everyone who has seen the movie will take home the memories of the movie with the same bonding. The output is good. Happy to release Rayapati Arunagaru lyrical song. The already released poster, teaser and songs have received good response. The newly released song is also popular with the audience. Also, we believe that the movie will entertain the audience from all walks of life," he said.

Premedeshpu Yuvarani is due to release in theatres on September 2, 2023.